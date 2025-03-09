Church officials said Saturday the pope had shown a good response to therapy.

Pope Francis 'resting' after quiet night in hospital, Vatican says

A Catholic nun holding a photograph of Pope Francis prays prior a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025.

ROME and LONDON -- Pope Francis spent another quiet night in the hospital on Saturday, the Vatican's press office said in a brief statement.

"The night was quiet, the pope is resting," the Holy See said on Sunday morning.

Catholic worshippers pray during a prayer of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Saturday, March 8, 2025. Francisco Seco/AP

Officials with the Catholic Church, which the pope has led since 2013, said on Saturday that the 88-year-old pontiff had demonstrated a good response to therapy.

"The doctors, hoping to record these initial improvements in the coming days, are prudently keeping the prognosis as still guarded," the Vatican said.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.