Pope Francis makes surprise appearance at St. Peter's Basilica

The pope, 88, arrived at the basilica to pray and greet visitors.

In this screen grab from a video, Pope Francis greeting people at St. Peter's Basilica, on April 19, 2025.

In this screen grab from a video, Pope Francis greeting people at St. Peter's Basilica, on April 19, 2025.

In this screen grab from a video, Pope Francis greeting people at St. Peter's Basilica, on April 19, 2025.

In this screen grab from a video, Pope Francis greeting people at St. Peter's Basilica, on April 19, 2025.

Pope Francis made a short and unannounced visit Saturday to St. Peter's Basilica to pray before this evening's Easter vigil and greet some of the faithful present.

The 88-year-old pontiff, in a wheelchair, arrived at around 6 p.m. local time accompanied by his nurse and stayed for about a quarter hour, stopping to pray at St. Peter's tomb, the Italian press service Ansa reported.

The pope greeted those in attendance before heading back to his residence.

In this screen grab from a video, Pope Francis greeting people at St. Peter's Basilica, on April 19, 2025. Deborah Tomlinson/Inside the Vatican

The Vatican confirmed Pope Francis "went to St. Peter's Basilica for a time of prayer, to be close to the faithful who will be celebrating the Vigil of the Holy Night of Easter in the next few hours," a statement read.

This is the pope's third public appearance during Holy Week. On Thursday, he met with about 70 inmates at a prison in Rome.

"Every year l like to do what Jesus did on Holy Thursday, the washing of the feet, in a prison," the pope told the attendees, according to a statement from the Vatican. "This year I cannot do it but i wanted to be close to you. I pray for you and all your families."

Pope Francis meets with inmates during his visit to the Regina Coeli penitentiary in Rome on Holy Thursday, April 17, 2025. Vatican Media via AP

The pontiff also appeared at a mass in St. Peter's Square on Palm Sunday, greeting a crowd of thousands gathered for the service.

Francis has remained mostly out of public view since his release in March from Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he'd spent more than five weeks after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

Francis delegated to two cardinals his role in presiding over this weekend's Easter masses, the Vatican Press Office said on Wednesday.