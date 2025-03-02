The pontiff had been in stable condition on Saturday, church officials said.

Pope Francis has 'quiet' night in hospital, Vatican says

Tributes are laid out at the base of the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is admitted to continue treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 2, 2025.

Tributes are laid out at the base of the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is admitted to continue treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 2, 2025.

Tributes are laid out at the base of the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is admitted to continue treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 2, 2025.

Tributes are laid out at the base of the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is admitted to continue treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 2, 2025.

ROME and LONDON -- Pope Francis was resting early Sunday after a "quiet" night in the hospital, the Vatican said in a brief statement.

"The night was quiet, the Pope is still resting," the Vatican's press office said.

The 88-year-old pontiff had been in stable condition on Saturday, church officials said, following a bronchospasm attack on Friday.

Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14. He was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.