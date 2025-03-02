Pope Francis has 'quiet' night in hospital, Vatican says
The pontiff had been in stable condition on Saturday, church officials said.
ROME and LONDON -- Pope Francis was resting early Sunday after a "quiet" night in the hospital, the Vatican said in a brief statement.
"The night was quiet, the Pope is still resting," the Vatican's press office said.
The 88-year-old pontiff had been in stable condition on Saturday, church officials said, following a bronchospasm attack on Friday.
Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14. He was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.