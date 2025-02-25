Pope Francis 'rested well, all night long' in hospital, Vatican says

The pope, 88, has been in Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14.

ByPhoebe Natanson and Kevin Shalvey
February 25, 2025, 2:47 AM

ROME and LONDON -- Pope Francis "rested well, all night long" in the hospital, Vatican officials said in a brief update on Tuesday morning.

Francis, 88, has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14 following a bout with bronchitis.

PHOTO: A person touches a portrait of Pope Francis during a Mass to pray for Pope Francis' health at the Plaza Constitucion in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 24, 2025.
Martin Cossarini/Reuters

Vatican officials said Sunday he remained in critical condition. Officials said on Monday that he had shown a "slight improvement."

A general view of Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment, in Rome, Italy, February 25, 2025.
Claudia Greco/Reuters

The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was diagnosed with pneumonia last Tuesday, according to the Vatican.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

