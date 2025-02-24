"The night passed well," the Vatican press office said in a short statement.

Pope Francis 'resting' after 10th night in hospital, Vatican says

Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where the pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.

Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where the pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.

Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where the pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.

Nuns pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where the pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.

ROME and LONDON -- Pope Francis is "resting" on Monday morning after spending his 10th night in the hospital, the Vatican press office said.

"The night passed well, the Pope slept and is resting," the office said in a short statement.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, underwent another round of clinical tests on Sunday morning, Vatican sources told ABC News. Officials said Sunday he remained in critical condition.

Francis has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14 following a bout with bronchitis. He was diagnosed with pneumonia on Tuesday, according to the Vatican.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.