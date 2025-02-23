Pope Francis rests 'peacefully' overnight in hospital, Vatican says

The pope struggled on Saturday to maintain sufficient oxygen when breathing.

Candles, flowers and a portrait of Pope Francis are laid at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized in Rome on Feb. 22, 2025.

ROME and LONDON -- Pope Francis rested overnight in the hospital, the Vatican said on Sunday.

"The night passed peacefully. The Pope rested," the Holy See said in a short statement.

A video journalists films the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Feb. 14. Gregorio Borgia/AP

The 88-year-old pontiff had on Saturday morning suffered a "prolonged" asthmatic respiratory crisis, during which doctors supplied him with oxygen, the Vatican said.

Asthmatic respiratory crisis indicates the pope struggled to maintain a sufficient oxygen level when breathing on his own, according to medical experts.

The Vatican on Saturday said the pope, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, remained in critical condition.

The pope has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14 following a bout with bronchitis.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia on Tuesday, according to the Vatican.

ABC News' Ivan Pereira and Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.