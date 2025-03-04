Pope Francis 'slept all night' after Monday's acute respiratory failure, Vatican says
The pope, 88, suffered two episodes of "acute respiratory failure" on Monday.
ROME and LONDON -- Pope Francis "slept all night" following Monday's medical intervention amid two episodes of "acute respiratory failure," the Vatican said Tuesday.
"The pope slept all night, now he continues his rest," the Holy See, the Vatican's press office, said in a brief update.
The episodes on Monday were caused by a "significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," the Vatican said.
According to doctors, acute respiratory failure indicates the pope was not responding to oxygen therapy. Endobronchial mucus means there is mucus and fluid in the deep parts of the lung or lungs, causing a bronchospasm, also known as a coughing attack, doctors said.
The pope's prognosis "remains reserved," the Vatican said in its Monday evening update.
Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. The 88-year-old pontiff had a bronchospasm attack on Friday, church officials said.
