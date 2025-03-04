The pope, 88, suffered two episodes of "acute respiratory failure" on Monday.

Pope Francis 'slept all night' after Monday's acute respiratory failure, Vatican says

A person stands next to the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 4, 2025.

A person stands next to the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 4, 2025.

A person stands next to the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 4, 2025.

A person stands next to the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 4, 2025.

ROME and LONDON -- Pope Francis "slept all night" following Monday's medical intervention amid two episodes of "acute respiratory failure," the Vatican said Tuesday.

"The pope slept all night, now he continues his rest," the Holy See, the Vatican's press office, said in a brief update.

The episodes on Monday were caused by a "significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," the Vatican said.

People attend as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, leads the recitation of the Holy Rosary for Pope Francis' health in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, March 3, 2025. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

According to doctors, acute respiratory failure indicates the pope was not responding to oxygen therapy. Endobronchial mucus means there is mucus and fluid in the deep parts of the lung or lungs, causing a bronchospasm, also known as a coughing attack, doctors said.

A person stands next to the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 4, 2025. Yara Nardi/Reuters

The pope's prognosis "remains reserved," the Vatican said in its Monday evening update.

Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. The 88-year-old pontiff had a bronchospasm attack on Friday, church officials said.

ABC News' Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.