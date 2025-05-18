Pope Leo XIV tours St. Peter's Square in popemobile ahead of inaugural Sunday mass

Pope Leo XIV was elected pontiff on May 8.

Pope Leo XIV on his popemobile tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, Sunday, May 18, 2025.

An open-topped popemobile carrying Pope Leo XIV drove on Sunday morning through St Peter's Square at the Vatican, where thousands have gathered ahead of the newly elected American pontiff's inaugural mass.

Pope Leo XIV greets the crowd from the popemobile before a Holy mass for the beginning of his pontificate, in St Peter's square in The Vatican on May 18, 2025. Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

The mass, called the Holy Mass for the Beginning of the Pontificate, will begin in Vatican City on Sunday at 10 a.m. local time, the Vatican Press Office said.

Pope Leo XIV on his popemobile tours St. Peter's Square at the Vatican prior to the inaugural Mass of his pontificate, Sunday, May 18, 2025. Andrew Medichini/AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Megan Forrester contributed to this report.