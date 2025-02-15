Pope spends 'quiet night' in hospital as medical tests continue

The pontiff has been suffering from an infection of the respiratory tract.

A view of a candle with an image of Pope Francis, on the day he was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital to continue treatment for ongoing bronchitis in Rome, Italy, February 14, 2025. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

LONDON and ROME -- Pope Francis has spent a “quiet night” in hospital as medical tests are expected to continue over the weekend due to an infection of the respiratory tract, Italian media reports.

According to ANSA Italian news agency, “multiple Vatican sources” are reporting the pope spent “a quiet night” which is “consistent with the clinical picture for which he was hospitalized yesterday at the Gemelli [hospital] in Rome.”

All of the reports regarding the pontiff’s bill of health have been reassuring, indicating that his fever has also decreased since he was admitted to hospital, ANSA said.

ANSA also reported that “several sources” revealed that the pope had arrived on Friday at Gemelli very fatigued due to a difficulty in breathing related to an excess of phlegm and that the treatment he was undergoing at home had not yielded the expected results.

However, there is optimism at the Vatican about the new medical treatment started yesterday immediately after the tests, which established that the pontiff was suffering from an infection of the respiratory tract, according to ANSA.

The Vatican has not issued a statement yet but Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, has said that the next medical bulletin from the hospital will be issued later this afternoon.

Bruni spoke to reporters in the press room on Saturday and said that Pope Francis “ate breakfast and read some newspapers.” He also added that “the tests and [medical] therapies” are continuing.

It is still unclear if the pope will recite the Angelus -- the noontime prayer -- from the hospital as he has done on other Sundays while hospitalized.

A decision will be taken later today after doctors see how he is recovering as to whether his appearance tomorrow will be confirmed.