Pope Francis remains in critical condition, suffers 'prolonged' asthmatic respiratory crisis: Vatican

Pope Francis celebrates the mass for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces at St. Peter's square in the Vatican, on Feb. 9, 2025.

Pope Francis suffered a "prolonged" asthmatic respiratory crisis Saturday morning with doctors having to supply oxygen, the Vatican said.

The pope's condition remains critical, according to a statement.

"Today's blood tests also showed plateletopenia, associated with anemia, which required the administration of hemotransfusions," the Vatican said in a statement. "The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday."

Asthmatic respiratory crisis indicates the pope struggled to maintain a sufficient oxygen level when breathing on his own, according to medical experts.

Plateletopenia (also known as thrombocytopenia) indicates the pope has low platelets, which are cells that circulate in the blood and help blood clot.

Low platelets may occur as a complication of infection, a side effect of certain medications, or a problem with normal platelet production.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.