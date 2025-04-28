The Spanish government said it called an emergency crisis meeting.

Millions without power as outages hit Spain, Portugal and parts of France, Spanish officials say

A woman uses her cell phone's flashlight in the dark after the matches get suspended due to a power outage at the Madrid Open in Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2025

LONDON -- Millions of people in Spain, Portugal and parts of France lost power on Monday due to an unknown grid issue, the Spanish government confirmed to ABC News.

The Spanish government said it called an emergency crisis meeting to fix the situation as soon as possible.

Authorities, meanwhile, asked people to stay at home and to avoid circulating, while emergency generators were also being put in place.

Red Eléctrica, the corporation that operates the national electricity grid in Spain, confirmed power outages across the country.

"Plans to restore the electricity supply have been activated in collaboration with companies in the sector following the zero that occurred in the peninsular system," it wrote in a post to X. "The causes are being analyzed and all resources are being dedicated to solving it."

A later post said power was recovered in some areas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.