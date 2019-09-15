Prince Harry celebrates first birthday as a dad

LONDON — Sep 15, 2019, 9:44 AM ET
PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets pupils during his visit to The Rugby Football Union All Schools Programme at Lealands High School, Sept. 12, 2019, in Luton, England.Arthur Edwards/Wpa Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets pupils during his visit to The Rugby Football Union All Schools Programme at Lealands High School, Sept. 12, 2019, in Luton, England.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is celebrating his 35th birthday Sunday, complete with a social media tribute from his wife Meghan on their joint Instagram account.

The post includes a collage of photos of Harry, beginning with one of him as a baby, carried by his mother, the late Princess Diana.

There's another photo of Harry with older brother Prince William, one of his wedding day with Duchess Meghan as well as a photo of Harry saluting in full military regalia with his grandfather Prince Philip.

The collage also includes a newly-released photograph of Harry and Meghan's son Archie at his christening ceremony earlier this year. Photographer Chris Allerton captured the sweet moment.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex!" the Instagram caption states.

(MORE: Meghan Markle launches Smart Set, the Smart Works capsule collection: Here's how to create your own capsule wardrobe)
(MORE: Prince Harry launches travel initiative after controversy over private jet use)

The post goes on to include a tribute from Meghan to her husband: "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️ Happiest birthday!"