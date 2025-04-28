Putin declares temporary truce during Victory Day anniversary celebrations

The ceasefire will last from May 8 to 10, the Kremlin said.

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 26, 2025.

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 26, 2025.

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 26, 2025.

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 26, 2025.

LONDON -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a temporary ceasefire to come into effect during the 80th anniversary commemoration of V Day, which celebrates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in 1945.

The ceasefire will come into effect on May 8 and end on May 10, the Kremlin announced in a statement posted to its official Telegram channel Monday.

"Based on humanitarian considerations, the Russian side declares a truce during the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day," the statement said, attributing the decision to Putin. "For this period, all hostilities are stopped," it added.

"Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example," the statement continued. "In the event of violations of the truce by the Ukrainian side, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will give an adequate and effective response."

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 26, 2025. Alexander Kazakov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"Once again, the Russian side reiterates its readiness for peace talks without preconditions aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and for constructive cooperation with international partners," the Kremlin wrote.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine. On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again suggested Moscow was feigning its readiness to negotiate a U.S.-brokered deal to end its 3-year-old invasion of Ukraine

"We are keeping our positions strong so that we have every opportunity for proper diplomacy," Zelenskyy wrote in a message to Telegram.

"The Russians talk a lot about their alleged readiness to accept American proposals, but so far, there have been no signs of the Russian army preparing for real silence," he added. "On the contrary, since Easter, the occupier has resumed its usual assault activity -- of course, at the cost of significant losses, the Russians are trying to advance."

"Every day of such battles at the front proves that Russia is really trying to deceive the world -- to deceive America and others -- and to further prolong this war," the president said. "And that is why we need pressure. Pressure is indispensable to make the Russians take all the steps -- whatever is necessary to stop the war."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Guy Davies and Tanya Stukalova contributed to this report.