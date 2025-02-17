Researchers have rediscovered an elusive fish species thought to be extinct for 85 years

Scientists have been searching for the species since it disappeared in 1933.

Researchers have rediscovered a rare fish species presumed to be extinct after it was not seen for more than eight decades.

The last sighting of the Chel snakehead, or Channa amphibeus, was last recorded from specimens collected between 1918 and 1933 in the Himalayan region of India, leading scientists to believe the species had died out, according to a paper published recently in the journal Zootaxa.

But three specimens collected in 2024 -- as well as photographic evidence -- have confirmed that the species persisted over the last century despite remaining undetected. The specimens were located on the banks of the Chel River in the town of Kalimpong in West Bengal after researchers caught wind that it was being consumed by a local tribe, the paper states.

There were repeated searches for the Chel snakehead in the last several decades, wildlife biologist Forrest Galante wrote on Instagram. It took months for the researchers to locate the fish, but they were able to positively confirm its existence.

The Chel snakehead specimens were located in the Chel River system, the ecosystem in which it is endemic, according to the paper. The freshwater species -- considered the most elusive of the snakeheads -- is known for its bright green scales and yellow stripes. It is also the largest amount of snakeheads, according to the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation, the Mumbai-based wildlife conservation involved in the rediscovery.

Rangeet River and meeting Teesta River Aroybarman/iStockphoto/Getty Images

"The resolution of this long-standing mystery in Indian ichthyology reinforces the importance of continued exploration and highlights the persistence of biodiversity, even in species once thought lost to time," said Tejas Thackeray, founder of the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation, in a Facebook post.