Russia 'very closely' monitoring Trump's sanctions threats, Kremlin says

Russia is "very closely monitoring all the rhetoric" from Washington, a Kremlin spokesperson said, after President Donald Trump threatened to impose new sanctions unless Russia ends its war against Ukraine.

"We don't see any new elements here," Dimitry Peskov, the spokesperson, said on Thursday.

He added, "You know that in his first iteration of the presidency, Trump was the president of America who most often resorted to sanctions methods. He likes these methods. At least he liked them during his first presidency."

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a videoconference meeting on economic issues at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence, outside Moscow, on Jan. 22, 2025. Gavriil Grigorov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The comments came the morning after Trump's social media message to Russian President Donald Trump, calling on him to make a deal to "settle" Russia's war in Ukraine.

"It's time to 'MAKE A DEAL.' NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!" Trump wrote in a new social media post.

The Kremlin and the Moscow River are seen before dawn in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Peskov on Thursday said financial actions against Russian assets held in the West would not go unanswered.

"We are very closely monitoring all the rhetoric, all the statements, we carefully record all the nuances," he said.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.