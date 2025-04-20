Ukraine accused Russia of continuing to "advance and inflict losses on Ukraine."

Russia trying to create 'general impression' of a ceasefire, but continuing some attacks, Zelenskyy says

An armoured Ukrainian military vehicle drives on a road in a village not far from the frontline in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on April 19, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

An armoured Ukrainian military vehicle drives on a road in a village not far from the frontline in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on April 19, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

An armoured Ukrainian military vehicle drives on a road in a village not far from the frontline in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on April 19, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

An armoured Ukrainian military vehicle drives on a road in a village not far from the frontline in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on April 19, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

LONDON and KYIV -- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said Sunday that the Russian military was "attempting to create the general impression of a ceasefire," but there were also "isolated attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine."

"Between 6 p.m. yesterday and midnight today, there were 387 instances of shelling and 19 assaults by Russian forces. Drones were used by Russians 290 times," Zelenskyy wrote in an update on his official X account Sunday morning

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Saturday an "Easter truce" in they war against Ukraine, saying that the Russian side would cease military action from 6 p.m. local time Saturday night until midnight on Monday, April 21.

Zelenskyy did not on Saturday immediately say whether Ukraine would agree to the truce, but called the proposal "yet another attempt by Putin to play with human lives."

Zelenskyy on Sunday added a reminder about Ukraine's proposal to implement and extend the ceasefire for 30 days after Sunday night remains on the table. He added that Ukraine will act "in accordance with the actual situation on the ground."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.