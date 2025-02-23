Russia launches 267 drones into Ukraine, setting new record ahead of invasion's anniversary

Ukraine's air force said it shot down the majority of the attack drones.

LONDON -- Russia launched 267 drones into Ukraine on Saturday night, according to the Ukrainian air force, in the largest such attack of the war, as both nations prepare to mark three years since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of its western neighbor.

Russian drone and missile attacks have for months been a nightly occurrence. But Saturday night's 267 drones were the largest-ever such bombardment, breaking the previous record of 193 drones set in a December attack.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 138 Shahed attack drones, with 119 others lost in flight without causing any damage. Three drones flew into Belarus, the air force said in its statement to Telegram.

"Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Poltava, Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected by the enemy attack," the air force wrote.

Explosions are seen in the night sky over Kyiv as Ukrainian servicemen fire at drones during a Russian strike, on Feb. 23, 2025. Gleb Garanich/Reuters

"Every day, our people stand against aerial terror," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X. "I thank everyone who repels such attacks on a daily basis -- our aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces. I also thank those on the ground who save lives and respond to the aftermath of shelling -- the State Emergency Service, medics, and the National Police."

"The war continues," the president added. "Everyone capable of helping with air defense must work to enhance the protection of human life. We must do everything possible to bring a lasting and just peace to Ukraine."

"This is achievable through the unity of all partners -- we need the strength of all of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of everyone who seeks lasting peace," Zelenskyy wrote. "I thank all our partners who help us and understand this."

The Odesa military administration reported that three people were injured by a drone strike. Emergency services said that one person was also injured in Zaporizhzhia.

Russia's record-breaking attack comes just before Ukraine marks the third anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion. That operation came around eight years after Russian troops first crossed into Ukrainian territory to seize Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas region in 2014.

The fourth year of Russia's war will begin with President Donald Trump's administration seeking a peace deal via direct talks with President Vladimir Putin's team, but without Ukrainian involvement.

Zelenskyy has warned that Kyiv will not accept any peace agreed to over its head.

On Sunday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha‎ said foreign leaders should note the latest Russian attack, referring to reports that the U.S. is blocking a planned G7 statement on the anniversary as it labels Russia as the aggressor.

"This demonstrates that avoiding calling Russia an aggressor does not change the fact that it is one," he said. "No one should trust Putin's words. Look at his actions instead."

This handout photograph taken by Ukrainian State Emergency Service and released on Feb. 23, 2025, shows firefighters working to extinguish a fire at the site following a massive drone attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Handout/UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE/AFP

Ukraine, meanwhile, continued its own long-range strike campaign, with Russia's Defense Ministry on Sunday reporting 40 Ukrainian drones downed in the previous 24 hours.