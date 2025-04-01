Russia launches no drones into Ukraine for first time since December

This file photo shows a Ukrainian soldier standing on a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft cannon in the Sumy region near the Russian border on Aug. 17, 2024.

LONDON -- Russia launched no long-range strike drones into Ukraine on Monday night and into Tuesday morning, Ukraine's air force said, marking the first night since December 2024 in which zero such craft targeted the country.

Ukraine's air force reported two missiles launched into the southern Zaporizhzhia region, both of which were shot down. The air force sent out no drone warnings during the night.

The air force also said that Russia attacked frontline communities in Zaporizhzhia with five guided bombs on Monday evening, killing one person and injuring five others.

The absence of attack drones represented a notable departure from recent weeks, which have seen Russia launch massed drone attacks -- often of more than 100 drones in the course of a night -- against Ukrainian cities.

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on March 31, 2025, shows firefighters manning a hose as they work to extinguish a fire following an aerial guided bomb attack in Zaporizhzhia region, Handout/Ukraine's State Emergency Servic

"There were no strike UAVs," Andriy Kovalenko -- the head of the Counter-Disinformation Center operating as part of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council -- wrote on Telegram. "We are monitoring the situation, but this doesn't mean anything yet."

Both Kyiv and Moscow have continued to launch massed cross-border drone strikes in recent months, despite U.S. efforts to facilitate a ceasefire and eventual peace deal to end Russia's 3-year-old invasion of its neighbor.

Last week, all three parties -- the U.S., Ukraine and Russia -- said they agreed to pause any attacks in the Black Sea and freeze strikes on energy infrastructure. Both Kyiv and Moscow have since accused the other of violating the pause on energy attacks.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its forces downed three Ukrainian drones overnight over the territory of its western Bryansk region. The ministry also alleged that Ukrainian drones targeted energy facilities twice over the previous 24 hours.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also accused Russia of attacking energy infrastructure, telling journalists Monday that a strike on a facility in the southern Kherson region left 45,000 residents without power.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly cited Russia's near-nightly bombardments as evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no real interest in the ceasefire and peace being proposed by President Donald Trump and his administration.

In a Sunday evening video address, Zelenskyy reported "more strikes and shelling" in seven Ukrainian regions. "The geography and brutality of Russian strikes, not just occasionally, but literally every day and night, show that Putin couldn't care less about diplomacy," he said.

"For several weeks now, there has been a U.S. proposal for an unconditional ceasefire," Zelenskyy added. "And almost every day, in response to this proposal, there are Russian drones, bombs, artillery shelling and ballistic strikes."

In recent days, Trump hinted at frustration with Moscow, telling reporters he was "very angry" at Putin after the Russian leader again criticized Zelenskyy and called for his removal in favor of a transitional government.

Trump added he would consider applying new sanctions on Russia's lucrative oil exports and on any nations purchasing its oil. China and India are among the most significant customers for Russian oil products.

The president later told reporters on Air Force One that his administration was making significant progress toward ending the war. Asked about his relationship with Putin, Trump responded, "I don't think he's going to go back on his word."

Asked if there was a deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire, Trump suggested there was a "psychological deadline."

He added, "If I think they're tapping us along, I will not be happy about it."