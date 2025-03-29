Russia launches 'hellish' overnight drone bombardment of Ukraine

At least four people were killed in Dnipro, officials said.

LONDON -- At least four people were killed in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro by a massed Russian overnight drone strike, officials reported, with 22 others injured.

The attack sparked large fires that engulfed a restaurant complex and several residential buildings, local officials in the country's fourth largest city said.

At least 10 private homes and a high-rise apartment building were damaged, while four houses and dozens of cars were destroyed, according to Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the surrounding Dnipropetrovsk region.

Lysak said on Telegram that 13 people remain hospitalized, including three who are in serious condition. The fires have since been contained, he added, though described the scene as "hellish."

This handout photograph taken and released by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration on March 29, 2025 shows a Ukrainian rescuer working to extinguish a fire in a building following a drone attack in Dnipro. Handout/Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military

Elsewhere, another seven people were injured in the central city of Kryvyi Rih -- the home town of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy -- by a ballistic missile strike, according to the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Vilkul. None were seriously wounded, he added.

In total, Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 172 attack drones toward Ukraine overnight, of which 94 were shot down and 69 failed to reach their targets. The rest struck the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Sumy, according to the air force.

Zelenskyy said in a post to Telegram that there was "destruction in every region that was hit."

"Russia is mocking the world's peacekeeping efforts -- dragging out the war and perpetrating this terror because it still feels no real pressure," Zelenskyy added.

"Diplomacy can work, but it is backed up by steps that strengthen our soldiers and deprive the occupiers of resources for war," he added. "The partners know what can help, what kind of pressure, and it depends on America, on Europe, on everyone in the world who wants effective diplomacy."

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces shot down five Ukrainian drones overnight into Saturday morning.

ABC News' Yuriy Zaliznyak, Patrick Reevell and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.