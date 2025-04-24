Russia launches 'massive' deadly strike on Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities say

At least nine people were killed and dozens more were injured, officials said.

Ukrainian searchers clear the rubble after a Russian ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, April 24, 2025.

LONDON -- At least nine people were killed and dozens more were injured in an overnight Russian attack on several districts and residential areas in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.

Russian attack drones and ballistic missiles targeted the capital, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Damaged cars lie in a yard with other debris after a Russian ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 24, 2025. Efrem Lukatsky/AP

At least 70 people were injured, including 42 who were hospitalized, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Six children were among the injured, the service said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.