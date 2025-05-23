Russia, Ukraine begin large prisoner exchange, expected to continue in coming days

The prisoner swap was agreed to during recent talks in Turkey.

LONDON -- Russia and Ukraine have begun a large exchange of prisoners of war on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, with around 1,000 soldiers from each side expected to be swapped at the Ukraine-Belarus border when completed.

There have been 270 Russian soldiers and 120 Russian civilians swapped for 270 Ukrainian soldiers and 120 Ukrainian civilians on Friday, according to the defense ministry. The exchange is expected to continue "in the coming days," Russia said.

The exchange was prepared following bilateral peace talks in Istanbul last week.

People pay their respect at the memorial to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers on Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 19, 2025. Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Though the meeting -- the first direct talks between the combatants since the spring of 2022 -- failed to agree a ceasefire, the two sides did agree to Friday's prisoner swap.

Such exchanges have taken place throughout Russia's 3-year-old invasion, though the swap -- once completed -- will be by far the largest to date. Prisoner exchanges are one of the few areas in which Moscow and Kyiv have been able to reach an accord during the conflict.

Fierce fighting and long-range drone exchanges continued regardless -- and despite continued U.S.-led efforts to produce a ceasefire agreement.

Russia carried out a "large-scale aerial attack" on Ukraine overnight Friday using 175 drones and one ballistic missile, the Ukrainian air force said.

Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 150 of those Russian drones, but damage was reported in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Chernivtsi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Ukraine's air force on Wednesday reported 76 Russian drones launched into the country overnight, of which 63 were shot down or lost in flight without causing damage. The air force reported damage in four Ukrainian regions.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces downed at least 162 Ukrainian drones overnight.

ABC News' Natalia Popova contributed to this report.

