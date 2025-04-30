Russia-Ukraine war cannot end until 'nuances' addressed, Kremlin says

Dmitry Peskov suggested an end to the war will not be quick in coming.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire following a Russian drone attack that hit apartment buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 30, 2025.

LONDON -- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned Wednesday that "a whole series of nuances" needs to be addressed before Russia will agree to any U.S.-brokered peace deal to end Moscow's 3-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking with journalists, Peskov appeared to downplay hopes of a quick peace agreement -- which President Donald Trump said this weekend he wants to secure within two weeks.

President Vladimir Putin, Peskov said, "said that he supports this initiative -- the establishment of a ceasefire, he supports it, but before going for it, a whole series of questions need to be answered and a whole series of nuances need to be resolved," as quoted by the state-run Tass news agency.

Peskov was responding to suggestions -- including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy -- that Putin is not genuine about his professed desire to agree a peace deal.

Zelenskyy again urged greater international pressure on the Kremlin on Wednesday, citing the latest round of drone strikes in which 45 people were injured in Kharkiv -- including two children -- and one person was killed in Dnipro.

"Russian drones continue flying over Ukrainian skies all morning," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. "And this happens every single day. That's why pressure on Russia is needed -- strong, additional sanctions that actually work. Not just words or attempts at persuasion -- only pressure can force Russia to agree to a ceasefire and end the war."

"Pressure from the United States, Europe and everyone in the world who believes war has no place on Earth," the president wrote.

Zelenskyy said that more than 100 Russian attack drones were launched at Ukrainian targets overnight into Wednesday, with a total of 375 drones launched so far this week.

Ukraine's air force said its forces shot down 50 of the 108 drones launched, with another 22 lost in flight without causing damage.

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces downed 35 Ukrainian drones overnight into Wednesday morning.

ABC News Guy Davies and Oleksiy Pshemyskiy contributed to this report.