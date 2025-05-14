The Kremlin on Wednesday said it would send officials to Istanbul.

Russian delegation to meet Ukrainian officials in Turkey, but unclear if Putin will attend

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya National Public Organisation and participants of the organisation's 20th Congress and Forum via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 13, 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya National Public Organisation and participants of the organisation's 20th Congress and Forum via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 13, 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya National Public Organisation and participants of the organisation's 20th Congress and Forum via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 13, 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya National Public Organisation and participants of the organisation's 20th Congress and Forum via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 13, 2025.

LONDON -- Moscow on Wednesday said it would send a delegation to Istanbul to meet with Ukrainian officials, potentially bringing diplomats from the two at-war countries together for the first known in-person direct talks in more than three years.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Russian diplomats would travel to Turkey, but didn't detail which officials would be present.

The confirmation followed an act of one-upmanship from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, who on Wednesday said he would be willing to meet personally with Russian President Vladimir Putin, should the latter decide to travel to Turkey.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to journalists during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

"We are ready for such direct diplomacy to put an end to killings and advance real peace," Zelenskyy said on social media "And this must certainly be discussed with the person who makes decisions in Russia."

Peskov, who spoke in Moscow on Wednesday, wouldn't confirm which Russian officials would be present. Putin had on Sunday proposed the direct talks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.