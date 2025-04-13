People were celebrating Palm Sunday when the strike occurred, officials said.

Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Sumy kills 'many,' mayor says

LONDON -- A Russian ballistic missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least 20 people on Sunday morning, the city's acting mayor said, as many there celebrated Palm Sunday.

"The enemy struck the civilian population again," acting Mayor Artem Kobzar wrote on Telegram. At least 20 people were confirmed killed, Kobzar said.

"On this bright day of Palm Sunday, our community suffered a terrible tragedy," he wrote.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, wrote, "The Russians hit the city of Sumy with missiles, killing civilians."

