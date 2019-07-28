Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, has been hospitalized after falling ill in a Moscow jail, according to his spokeswoman.

Navalny was taken by ambulance to the hospital early Sunday morning after suffering what authorities said was a “severe allergic reaction,” the spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh wrote on .

Navalny's face was swollen, his skin red, and he was now in a ward at Moscow's City Hospital 64, where police were guarding his bedside, according to Yarmysh.

She said the cause of the allergy had not yet been identified, and noted that Navalny “all his life has never before experienced an allergic reaction.” She added that he was receiving "all necessary medical care."

Navalny, 43, is currently serving a 30 day detention after being arrested and convicted of calling for an unauthorized opposition demonstration this week in Moscow. The protest, which went ahead on Saturday, saw police arrest more than 1,000 people in a harsh crack down.

Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Speculation quickly arose that Navalny could have been poisoned, prompted by numerous such cases involving Kremlin critics over the years, from pro-democracy activists to former Russian intelligence agents in Britain.

One of Navalny’s top lieutenants, Leonid Volkov, though, said that appeared unlikely, writing on Twitter that he had also been in the same cell where Navalny was being held during a recent 28-day detention for protest organizing, and had also come out with a similar rash.

“Judging by everything, Alexey has exactly the same symptoms, and it is some kind of strange allergy,” Volkov wrote.

Volkov said there is “not likely room for conspiracy theories here,” but rather that the Moscow detention center is very unsanitary. He then listed at length the unhygienic conditions, running from bad food to frequent cases of tuberculosis in the jails where inmates are provided little medical attention.

Navalny is Russia’s most popular opponent of president Vladimir Putin, having built a sizeable online following with his investigations into alleged official corruption and demands for fair elections.

He is regularly jailed -- usually several times a year -- for his calls to protest, and most often given a 15 to 30-day administrative sentence.

Navalny was among several activists who called for Saturday’s protest to demand opposition candidates be allowed to take part in Moscow’s city council elections, after authorities barred a dozen from the ballot.

Several thousand people tried to gather outside Moscow’s mayor’s office on Saturday but were met by lines of riot police, who barricaded the area around it and then violently pushed the peaceful demonstrators back, clubbing some and relentlessly arresting people. Police also used unusually aggressive tactics ahead of the demonstration, searching the homes of key activists and arresting several, including Navalny, this week. During the protest on Saturday, they also raided the offices of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation and entered the studios of the liberal station TV Rain, while it was live-streaming the protest.

By Sunday, over 1,300 people had been detained, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors arrests -- a record number of detentions at a protest in Russia. It surpassed the number arrested during the mass demonstrations that broke out against Putin in 2011 and 2012, when fabricated election results prompted over 100,000 people to take to the street.

Saturday’s demonstration was much smaller -- with estimates ranging between 5000 to 10,000 people. Those who took part have said the refusal to allow opposition candidates to take part in the election in September signals a new intolerance by the Kremlin of even low-level legal political opposition.