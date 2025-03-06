Russian strike kills 4 in Ukraine amid US aid, intelligence freeze

This handout photograph taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on March 5, 2025, shows a destroyed hotel building on fire at the site of a strike in Kryvyi Rih.

LONDON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there can be "no pause" in pressure on Russia after another night of missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, the latest barrage coming the day after the U.S. confirmed it had stopped sharing intelligence with Kyiv.

President Donald Trump's decision to pause all U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing has raised concerns that Ukraine's air defenses will become less effective in the days, weeks and months to come.

The pause followed last week's explosive Oval Office meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump. White House officials have suggested the freeze may be lifted if Ukraine takes concrete steps towards a peace deal with Russia to end Moscow's 3-year-old invasion.

Ukraine's air force reported 112 drones and two missiles launched into the country overnight, with 68 drones shot down and 43 lost in flight.

Rescuers work at the site of a hotel building hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 6, 2025. State Emergency Service Of Ukrai/via Reuters

The air force reported damage in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In Dnipropetrovsk, a ballistic missile hit a hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih -- Zelenskyy's hometown.

"A ballistic missile struck an ordinary hotel," the president wrote on social media. Four people were killed with more than 30 others injured, he added. The attack came shortly after a group of foreign humanitarian volunteers checked into the hotel, Zelenskyy said. None were hurt.

Sources told ABC News that two U.S. citizens were among the volunteers who survived the strike, working for the Charity fund Freedom Trust and Ukraine Relief organization.

"There must be no pause in the pressure on Russia to stop this war and terror against life," Zelenskyy wrote.

Russian missiles and drone attacks are a nightly occurrence in Ukraine. The country has become largely reliant on Western anti-air weapons to defeat incoming projectiles.

U.S. intelligence sharing with Ukraine had allowed Kyiv to give warnings to targeted areas ahead of Russian drone and missile strikes, tracking Russian aircraft taking off, drones being launched and missiles being fired.

A Ukrainian intelligence official told ABC News on Wednesday that the intelligence sharing pause included a halt in sharing U.S. satellite imagery through the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Brussels, Belgium, to meet with European leaders on Thursday, as he seeks further Western military and political support. The president has consistently requested more air defenses, an issue now more pressing amid the U.S. aid freeze.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said Wednesday that Trump had asked for a "pause" and is committed to peace. The pause, Ratcliffe suggested, prompted Zelenskyy's statement that he was ready to revive talks over a potential peace deal.

"And so I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen, I think will go away," he added.

Trump has repeatedly -- and falsely -- blamed Ukraine for starting the war with Russia while seeking to undermine Zelenskyy's legitimacy as president. The White House is pushing Kyiv to accept a deal to end the fighting and to sign an agreement giving the U.S. access to Ukrainian mineral resources.

In a Tuesday statement, Zelenskyy said the disastrous White House meeting was "regrettable."

"Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer," the president said. "Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

ABC News' Fidel Pavlenko, Nataliia Popova, Ellie Kaufman and Guy Davies contributed to this report.