The overnight attack followed several recent nights of record strikes by Russia.

2 dead as Russia attacks Ukraine overnight with almost 600 drones, Kyiv says

LONDON -- Hundreds of Russian attack drones and more than two dozen cruise missiles targeted Ukraine overnight, killing at least two people, as Moscow continued its campaign of nighttime strikes against civilian areas throughout the country, officials said.

The deaths were in Chernivtsi, in the country's southwest, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding that the attack's targets stretched from the Kharkiv and Sumy regions in the east across to the Lviv region in the west.

Firefighters work at the site of buildings damaged during Russian drone and missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine July 12, 2025. Stringer/Reuters

"My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy said in a statement posted to social media. "Around 20 more people injured in the attack are receiving all the necessary assistance."

This handout photo taken and released by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on July 12, 2025, shows a car burning following mass Russian strikes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian State Emergency Services via AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said Russia fired at least 597 attack drones and 26 cruise missiles overnight. Some 319 drones and 25 missiles were shot down by Ukraine's defenses, the military said in a post to the Telegram messaging app, adding that another 258 drones "were suppressed by electronic warfare."

Russia's overnight attacks have escalated in recent weeks, which have included several nights where Moscow launched record-breaking numbers of attack drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities, according to Ukraine.

"The pace of Russia’s aerial strikes demands swift decisions -- and it can be curbed through sanctions right now," Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

Residents inspect the site of an apartment building damaged during Russian drone and missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine July 12, 2025. Roman Baluk/Reuters

He called for tough sanctions on countries that are helping Russia produce drones and those that are buying oil produced or sold by Russia. And he said he sought more air-defense systems to help protect Ukraine.

"This war can only be stopped through strength," Zelenskyy said. "We expect not just signals from our partners, but actions that will save lives."

Western Ukraine was hardest hit in the night's drone strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyha said in Ukrainian on the Telegram messaging app.

"This attack is another reminder to the world that the enemy is not going to stop," he said.