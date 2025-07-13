Russia launched more than 1,800 drones in the last seven days, Ukraine said.

Moscow 'intensifying its terror' as Russian strikes kill 7 and injure 17 across Ukraine, officials say

LONDON and KYIV -- Russian forces killed at least seven people and injured 17 more across Ukraine since Saturday, Ukrainian officials said Sunday morning.

Over the past seven days, Russia targeted Ukraine with more than 1,800 drones, over 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 83 missiles of various types, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy wrote in a post on his official Telegram channel.

"Russia is intensifying its terror against cities and communities in an attempt to increasingly intimidate our people," he added.

According to local reports, the frontline has been quite stable for the last weeks, as Russian forces are advancing very slowly.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the country's army has taken control of the settlements of Nikolaevka and Karl Marx in the Donetsk People's Republic, as the area is known by Moscow-backed separatists.

One civilian was killed and six others were injured in the Belgorod region of Russia as a result of attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones, Russia said.

Over 90 drones were shot down and destroyed in a single day, according to the regional governor.