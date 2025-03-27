The soldiers, who are based in Georgia, went missing on Tuesday.

Search for 4 missing US soldiers now a recovery mission: Lithuanian minister of defense

The U.S. Army is searching for four soldiers who went missing during a scheduled training exercise near Pabradė, Lithuania.

The search for four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during a scheduled training exercise near Pabradė, Lithuania, has shifted from rescue to recovery mission, according to Lithuania's minister of defense.

The soldiers, who are all based in Fort Stewart, Georgia, went missing on Tuesday, the Army said, and the M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the soldiers were operating at the time was found submerged in water in a training area on Wednesday.

"Most likely, the M88 drove into the swamp," Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told ABC News via phone on Thursday. "It has the capacity to swallow large objects ... this vehicle, weighing up to 70 tons, may have just gone diagonally to the bottom."

The vehicle may be 5 meters below the surface, Sakaliene said.

Crews are pushing through "a mix of muddy water and sludge" amid the "complicated" recovery, Sakaliene said.

"Hundreds of people are working around the clock -- American armed forces, our rescue services and private companies," Sakaliene said. "We have helicopters in the air, divers, firefighters, canal excavation machines -- hundreds and hundreds of people."

"Our Army divers are there, but even they are struggling," Sakaliene said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.