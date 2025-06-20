Singer Chris Brown pleads not guilty to London nightclub assault

US rapper Chris Brown leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, June 20, 2025, after pleading not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent during an alleged London nightclub brawl in 2023. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP) (Photo by CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON -- Singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty in London after being charged in a serious assault at a London nightclub two years ago.

Chris Brown has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in central London on Friday morning for a hearing where he pleaded not guilty on a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent in connection to an alleged 2023 incident that took place in London, according to London's Metropolitan Police.

Brown was arrested in Manchester, England, last month but was released after paying a £5 million security fee and has been appearing in concerts as part of his tour, including in Cardiff, Wales, Thursday night.

Brown has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement over the years. Most notably, the singer pleaded guilty to felony assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. He was ordered to rehab but was later kicked out of a rehab facility and spent over two months in a Los Angeles County jail before he was released in June 2014, as the AP reported at the time. Brown's probation in that case lasted until 2015.

ABC News' Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.