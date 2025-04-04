South Korea Constitutional Court set to rule on embattled president's impeachment

Police were placed on the highest security alert level ahead of the verdict.

South Korea's Constitutional Court is set to decide whether to uphold the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose short-lived declaration of martial law late last year plunged the country into political chaos.

The verdict was set for 11 a.m. Friday local time (10 p.m. ET), according to the Yonhap news agency. Police across the country were placed on the highest security alert level ahead of the verdict, with a security perimeter established around the court in Seoul, according to the news agency.

If the court upholds Yoon's impeachment, he will be formally removed from office and South Korea will hold a snap presidential election within 60 days, according to Yonhap. If the impeachment is dismissed, Yoon would immediately return to office.

This handout photo taken on December 14, 2024 and released by the South Korean Presidential Office shows President Yoon Suk Yeol giving a public address from his official residence in Seoul. Handout/South Korean Presidential Office

The embattled leader was removed from office by the opposition-controlled National Assembly after declaring martial law in a televised speech on Dec. 3, claiming the opposition party sympathized with North Korea and was paralyzing the government.

The move sparked fierce protests, and several hours after the declaration, the National Assembly voted to demand that the president lift the martial law order.

Supporters of South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol beat drums prior to the announcement of the Constitutional Court's verdict on Yoon's impeachment outside the presidential residence in Seoul on April 4, 2025. Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Separate from his removal from office, Yoon was indicted by South Korean prosecutors on insurrection charges over the brief imposition of martial law.

An arrest warrant against him led to a standoff between his security team and police earlier this year.

Police stand guard as supporters of South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol gather prior to the announcement of the Constitutional Court's verdict on Yoon's impeachment outside the presidential residence in Seoul on April 4, 2025. Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

In a dramatic scene, thousands of police descended on his home and were met with crowds of the impeached president's backers, including some who lay down in front of police vehicles in an attempt to block authorities from reaching the residence.

Yoon was eventually arrested several days later and held in custody until March 8.