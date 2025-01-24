Officials expect rain, snow and winds of up to 100 mph or more.

Storm Eowyn slamming Ireland and UK is 'a likely danger to life,' according to official

A massive storm is battering parts of the U.K. and Ireland today, bringing devastating winds, heavy rain and snow, according to the Met Office, the United Kingdom's national weather and climate service.

"This is probably going to be the most consequential wind storm for most people across the island of Ireland and across the U.K. in their lived experience," Peter Thorne, a climate change professor at Maynooth University in Ireland, told ABC News.

Red warnings for high winds have been issued for Northern Ireland along with central and southwestern areas of Scotland. The storm, named Éowyn, will also impact Northern England, Southern England and Wales, according to officials.

"We reserve the issuing of Red Warnings for the most severe weather which represents a likely danger to life and severe disruption," according to Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gunderson.

"Storm Éowyn is a multi-hazard event, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong winds for much of the U.K.," Gunderson added. "As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the U.K. covered by one warning at some point on Friday."

Wind gusts in excess of 90 mph were recorded in Northern Ireland and parts of Wales early Friday as the storm approached, with record peak gusts of 114 mph recorded in Mace Head, on the west-central Irish coast, according to the Met Office.

The initial forecast was for heavy rain and wind starting early Friday morning in southwestern parts of the U.K., according to the Met Office, traveling northeast across the rest of the country. Along with destructive winds, the storm will bring snow to Northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, but will quickly transition back to rain, the Met Service said.

Weather warnings have been issued by The Met Office across parts of the UK as storm Eowyn approaches, Jan. 23, 2025. Grant Falvey/LNP/Shutterstock

In Ireland and Scotland, wind gusts were expected to reach up to 80-90 mph, and potentially up to 100 mph for exposed coastal areas, according to Gunderson.

"I've never seen a red warning cover the entirety of the island," Thorne told ABC News.

Thorne said that the cold weather system from the U.S. is what's making Éowyn a major storm.

"At the same time [as the cold weather], you have a North Atlantic that is near a time-of-year record warmth," Thorne said. "That huge temperature gradient is kicking off a very active jet stream. This particular storm is hitching a ride on the jet stream that supercharges it."

Thorne told ABC News he expects half a million to a million properties or businesses will be without power after this storm.

"It's important to note that even those away from the immediate Red Warning areas will still likely see disruptive weather, with travel plans likely to be severely impacted, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some," according to Gunderson.

The Met Service also notes that although the snow is unlikely to last long, it will change to rain which in turn could cause surface-water flooding in some places. The weather event will likely cause significant challenges and disruption to travel, according to the Met Office, which advises motorists to visit the U.K.'s National Highways website for hazardous weather travel safety tips.

After Éowyn barrels through on Friday and early Saturday, a series of additional storms are expected to arrive in northwest Europe, bringing more wet and windy weather on Sunday and continuing into the beginning of next week, according to the Met Office.