Trump, Zelenskyy meeting shocks Europe, delights Russia: Analysis

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025.

The bombshell moment that played out in the Oval Office Friday afternoon and the palpable animosity on display between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have alarm bells ringing across Europe.

No one could have seen it coming, it was the equivalent of a diplomatic tsunami and the repercussions of that moment for Ukraine and Europe could be severe.

European leaders and top officials are already rallying behind Zelenskyy and his country, stating that Ukraine is not alone but European diplomats now face a gargantuan challenge in trying to minimize the fallout.

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters

If the Europeans were in shock when they saw that unprecedented on-camera moment at the White House play out, the Russians were jumping with glee.

Even after Trump incorrectly labeled Zelenskyy as a "dictator" last week, the Kremlin could never have imagined today's meeting would have panned out so well, in their favor.

The president's subsequent attack line against Zelenskyy on Trump's social media platform that the Ukrainian president "doesn't want peace" is a dream headline for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Every Ukrainian I know wants peace but not a truce that would allow Russia to launch another invasion further down the line.

Ukrainians will not roll over and concede territory at any price. They have already sacrificed so much.

However, if U.S. military support were to end, Ukraine would face a much tougher fight.

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters

The shock waves caused by this moment will continue to reverberate across Europe.

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said the block "will step up support to Ukraine" against the [Russian] "aggressor."

However, Kallas also took a swipe at the Trump Administration's global leadership, saying it had become "clear that the free world needs a new leader," adding that it was now "up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge."

Zelenskyy was in Washington to sign an agreement that would give the U.S. access to Ukraine's mineral resources.