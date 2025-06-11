"We'll see what happens," the president said Wednesday.

Trump confirms US personnel are being removed from parts of Middle East

President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that United States personnel are being "moved out" of parts of the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Israel and Iran.

"Well, they are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens. But they are -- we've given notice to move out. We'll see what happens," Trump, who was walking the red carpet at the Kennedy Center, told reporters.

The State Department ordered the departure of all nonessential staff from its embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, due to concern over increased security risks in the region, according to two State Department officials familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, June 10, 2025. Ken Cedeno/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Another U.S. official said that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations across the Middle East.

Asked if there was anything that could be done to lower the temperature with Iran, Trump said: "They can't have a nuclear weapon, personally. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that."

Trump's comments on Wednesday come as the administration has worked to reach a deal with Tehran to limit its nuclear program. The two sides have held several rounds of talks, but have not come to an agreement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.