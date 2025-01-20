Trump inauguration: Vladimir Putin, others from international community react

Donald Trump was sworn into office on Monday for a second term as president.

Donald Trump was sworn into office on Monday for a second term in the White House, and international figures across the globe are sharing their reactions to the 47th president's inauguration.

Here's what world leaders are saying:

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump on his return to office, specifically his "desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were interrupted through no fault of our own by the outgoing administration."

"We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent a third World War," Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council. "Of course, we welcome this attitude and congratulate the U.S. president-elect on taking office."

Pope Francis

Pope Francis sent a message to Trump wishing him "wisdom, strength and protection."

"Inspired by your nation's ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion," the pope said.

He also encouraged Trump to be a promoter of peace, as "our human family faces numerous challenges, not to mention the scourge of war."

"I invoke upon you, your family, and the beloved American people an abundance of divine blessings," the pope said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada's outgoing prime minister, Justin Trudeau, shared his congratulations to Trump.

"Congratulations, President Trump. Canada and the U.S. have the world's most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again — to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations," he wrote on X.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, also gave his regards to Trump.

"The special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S. will continue to flourish for years to come," Starmer said in a video posted on X. "With President Trump's long-standing affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished success to Trump and said he looks forward to "active and mutually beneficial cooperation" between the two countries.

"Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges," he wrote on X. "We are stronger together, and we can provide greater security, stability, and economic growth to the world and our two nations."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, called Trump his "dear friend" while congratulating him on his inauguration.

"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world," Modi wrote on X. "Best wishes for a successful term ahead!"

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said the EU "looks forward to working closely" with Trump.

"Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security," she wrote on X. "This is the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership."

King Charles III

Buckingham Palace confirmed to ABC News that King Charles III sent a personal message of congratulations to Trump on his inauguration, reflecting on the enduring special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.