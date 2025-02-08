Trump sanctions against ICC could 'erode international rule of law,' court warns

President Donald Trump meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington.

The International Criminal Court pushed back against sanctions levied by President Donald Trump, saying Friday the move threatens to "erode international rule of law," and calling for a united front.

In a statement endorsed by 79 states that are party to the ICC -- including close allies to the U.S. like the United Kingdom, France and Germany -- the court reaffirmed its "continued and unwavering support for the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the ICC."

"The Court serves as a vital pillar of the international justice system by ensuring accountability for the most serious international crimes, and justice for victims," the court said.

Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to impose sanctions on the ICC, claiming the court has "engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel."

"The United States will impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC's transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members, as their entry into our Nation would be detrimental to the interests of the United States," the order said.

A view of the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

The sanctions were likely spurred, at least in part, by the ICC issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in May 2024.

Netanyahu referred to the warrant for alleged crimes against humanity -- issued for alleged starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, as well as willfully causing great suffering and other "inhumane acts" -- as "absurd" and a "hit job" in an interview with "Good Morning America" at the time.

The ICC pushed back against the announcement of sanctions, saying it increases the "risk of impunity for the most serious crimes and threaten to erode the international rule of law which is crucial for promoting global order and security."

"Today, the Court is facing unprecedented challenges. Measures sanctioning the Court, its officials and staff, and those cooperating with it have been adopted in response to the Court carrying out its mandate in accordance with the Rome Statute," the ICC said.

"Sanctions would severely undermine all situations currently under investigation as the Court may have to close its field offices. Advancing the ICC’s vital work serves our common interest in promoting accountability, as evidenced by the support provided to the Court by both States Parties and non-States Parties," the ICC said.

Cars and pedestrians move along a road amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive against Hamas in Gaza City's Jabaliya refugee camp, Feb. 7, 2025. Jehad Alshrafi/AP

The sanctions could have the potential to "kill the court" by impeding its operations and endangering staff, according to Kim Scheppele, an international affairs professor at Princeton University who focuses on international law.

"The U.S. has such a grip on so many states, in the sense that, especially now that Trump is [launching an] opening salvo. ... These states are unlikely to try and ensnare the U.S. in a criminal proceeding after these threats," Scheppele told ABC News.

"If allies, friends of ours, decide to try to amend the Rome Statute to include U.S. behavior, it will probably be met with pretty brute force pushback," Scheppele said.