Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime for 'deliberate' strike on hospital

The aerial strike comes as Russia intensifies its ground operations.

Firefighters manning a hoses to put out a fire following a drone attack in Kharkiv on March 29, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Firefighters manning a hoses to put out a fire following a drone attack in Kharkiv on March 29, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Firefighters manning a hoses to put out a fire following a drone attack in Kharkiv on March 29, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Firefighters manning a hoses to put out a fire following a drone attack in Kharkiv on March 29, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

LONDON -- Ukraine has accused Russia of committing a war crime after a Russian drone struck a military hospital in Kharkiv overnight.

Ukraine's General Staff said the strikes were a "deliberate, targeted striking" of the hospital and that it appeared soldiers being treated there were injured. It said the medical center and nearby residential buildings were damaged as a result of a "defeat of" a Russian Shahed drone.

Photos from the scene appear to show damage to the hospital, with an entrance way demolished.

Russian drones also hit apartment blocks and a shopping mall in the center of Ukraine's second largest city, killing at least two people and wounding 25, according to Kharkiv's governor.

"War crimes have no statute of limitations. The relevant evidence will be transferred to the bodies of international criminal justice," the General Staff wrote in a statement on the hospital attack.

Firefighters manning a hoses to put out a fire following a drone attack in Kharkiv on March 29, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian cites are bombed by dozens of Russian drones every night, and this weekend has seen a particularly intense wave of attacks in civilian areas of major cities. Dnipro in southeast Ukraine suffered on Friday night heavy strikes that started major fires.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said over the past week Russia had launched over 1,000 drones, nine missiles and over 1,300 guided aerial bombs, with most of Ukraine's regions coming under attack. He said Ukraine had shot down a "significant number" of the drones and missiles.

"Russia is dragging out the war," Zelenskyy wrote in a statement on X, saying Ukraine had shared information on Russia's strikes with its allies and that it expects a "response from the United States, Europe and all our allies to this terror against our people."

Russia has also intensified its ground offensive operations in recent days amid, according to Ukraine's military, amid the ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to end the war.

Ukraine's General Staff as well as Ukrainian military analysts report in the past few days Russia has launched some of the largest number of ground assaults since the start of the year.

A man looks at a car destroyed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 29, 2025. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

"The number of enemy assaults has exceeded 200 times per day for the last three days," Deep State, a blog account that tracks the war and is close to Ukraine's military, wrote Friday. This is the highest three-day intensity of the year."

It follows warnings this week by Zelenskyy that Russia is preparing to launch a major spring offensive, even as it tries to drag out negotiations with the Trump administration.

The Russian attacks are focused most of all in eastern Ukraine, in the direction of Pokrovsk, an important defensive hub that Russia has been trying to seize for more than 6 months.

Russian forces had scaled back their attacks in recent weeks in part due to poor ground conditions and apparently also worn down by extremely heavy losses. But it appears they are now renewing their offensive operations.

Ukrainian and western officials warned that President Vladimir Putin of Russia will try to use protracted negotiations as an opportunity to also advance on the battlefield, hoping to crack Ukraine's defenses as the Trump administration weakens western support for Kyiv.