Ukraine and allies ready for 'full unconditional' 30-day ceasefire starting Monday, foreign minister says

The deal depends on if Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured.

In this photo provided by press service of Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy carries flowers during a ceremony for 80th anniversary of VE Day at the monument of the Unknown Soldier at a memorial to World War II veterans in a memorial park in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

LONDON -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced in a post on X on Saturday that Ukraine and its allies "are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire" with Russia "for at least 30 days" beginning on Monday.

"Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting already on Monday. If Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a durable ceasefire and confidence-building measures can pave the way to peace negotiations," the post said.

The European Union supports " the proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, the head of the EU's main executive body said Saturday, adding that the "ball is now in Russia's court."

"It must be implemented without preconditions to pave the way for meaningful peace negotiations," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X. "We stand ready to maintain strong pressure on Russia and impose further biting sanctions in the event of a breach of a ceasefire."

