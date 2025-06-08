Ukraine drone barrage targets Moscow as Zelenskyy demands accountability for Putin

Moscow's mayor said at least 10 drones were shot down on approach to the ciy.

An artist paints a landscape of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on June 5, 2025.

LONDON -- At least 10 Ukrainian drones were shot down on their approach to Moscow overnight into Sunday morning, according to the city's mayor, with temporary restrictions introduced at two of the capital's airports.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said emergency services were dispatched to the impact sites of the downed drones. Russia's Defense Ministry said the uncrewed aircraft attacking Moscow were among 67 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight.

To the south of the capital region, Tula region governor Dmitry Milyaev reported a drone attack on the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk and a fire there caused by falling debris. Two people were injured, Milyaev wrote on Telegram. "The situation is under control," he said.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Counter-Disinformation Center operating as part of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said in a Telegram post of the Azot facility. "It is here that explosives are produced, in particular TNT, which is used in artillery shells, aircraft bombs and missiles."

Russian forces continued their own long-range strikes into Ukraine overnight, with Ukraine's air force reporting 49 drones and three missiles fired into the country. The air force said on Telegram that it shot down or otherwise neutralized 40 drones.

An artist paints a landscape of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on June 5, 2025. Pavel Bednyakov/AP

Recent weeks have seen both sides intensify their long-range strike operations, even as U.S.-brokered peace talks continue in a bid to end Russia's 3-year-old invasion of its neighbor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday evening that his nation needs to "urgently" strengthen its air defense capabilities in response to Russia's intensifying missile and drone attacks on cities nationwide.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv -- which sits around 19 miles from the Russian border -- was among those attacked this weekend. At least three people were killed and 23 injured there on Saturday, according to the head of the local military administration. At least four more people were killed by strikes elsewhere in the country, officials said.

"We are working to strengthen Ukraine's air defense," Zelenskyy said, according to a readout posted to his office's website. "We urgently need positive signals from the United States -- concrete signals regarding air defense systems. We are still waiting for a response to our request to purchase systems that can help -- concrete signals, not words."

"I would like to thank the European countries for the supplies," he added. "We must also achieve results in the joint production of air defense systems and missiles for them -- this is absolutely essential for our whole Europe. Only time separates us from that result, and what matters most is shortening that time."

Zelenskyy and his top officials have framed Russia's expanding attacks -- and growing Ukrainian civilian casualty figures -- as proof that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not genuine in his apparent willingness to negotiate a peace deal.

Russia's latest barrages followed last weekend's covert Ukrainian operation in which agents used more than 100 drones concealed in large trucks to attack strategic bomber bases deep inside Russia. Moscow vowed revenge for the strikes, which Ukrainian officials celebrated as a historic success.

Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Russia's recent strikes on Ukrainian cities cannot be excused as "retaliation," and again urged Western partners to do more to force Putin to ease maximalist peace demands that equate to Ukrainian capitulation.

"No form of pressure on Russia can be eased," he said. "The Russians are preparing to continue the war and are ignoring all peace proposals. They must be held accountable for this."

Fire and smoke rise from the site of a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on June 7, 2025. Anatolii Lysianskyi/AP

"We are aware that the Russians are now trying to show that they are allegedly immune to any pressure," Zelenskyy added. "But it is very important for the world to understand: just as pressure forced Russia into the negotiation process, pressure can force Russia to become realistic in negotiations."

"This is possible precisely because of the pressure, and above all, sanctions on Russian oil and those who still trade with Russia," he said. "Russia must end this war that it started. They must be pushed into this outcome."

ABC News' Oleksii Pshemyskyi, Anna Sergeeva and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.