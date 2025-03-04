Ukraine, Europe react to 'shocking' Trump aid freeze

White House officials told ABC News the U.S. is "pausing and reviewing our aid."

A Ukrainian serviceman sits near artillery shells as he and a soldier await the command to fire an M777 howitzer towards Russian positions in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Feb. 8, 2025.

LONDON -- President Donald Trump directed his administration to "pause" all military aid to Ukraine, two White House officials told ABC News on Monday, following last week's combative Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and with Trump pressuring Kyiv into accepting a peace deal to end Russia's invasion of the country.

A White House official told ABC News that Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. "We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well," they said. "We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution."

The freeze in American aid poses a severe strategic problem for Ukraine, which has become reliant on military and economic support from its Western partners as it tries to repel Russia's three-year-old invasion and stave off President Vladimir Putin's push for a peace deal beneficial to Moscow.

"It's shocking," Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and the chair of the body's foreign affairs committee, told ABC News. "Until the last moment I hoped that Trump wouldn't do it because he wants to be popular and such a move would definitely cause a backlash."

"Trump is helping Putin to kill Ukrainians," he added.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Mar. 3, 2025. Leah Millis/Reuters

"It looks like Trump is trying to make a deal with Russia over the heads of Ukraine and Europe at the cost of Ukraine," Merezhko said. "He doesn't apply leverage over the aggressor but is trying to force the victim, the weaker party, to accept demands of the aggressor."

"If Trump has a different plan in mind he should have at least talked to Zelenskyy about it behind closed doors, which never happened," the lawmaker said.

Fellow member of parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko told Sky News that "thousands of people will die" due to the "catastrophic" decision.

Allied leaders and officials -- already mobilizing to provide more aid and political backing for Ukraine in response to the Trump administration's skepticism -- also expressed concern over the White House decision.

Benjamin Haddad, The French minister delegate for Europe, said the pause to U.S. aid "means moving peace further away." He added, "To end the war, pressure must be put on the aggressor, Russia," suggesting European nations must now mobilize to fill the gap left by the U.S.

Two officials familiar with the matter told ABC News that around 90% of the military equipment committed to Ukraine by past Presidential Drawdown Authority packages have already been delivered to the country.

That includes the vast majority of critical munitions and anti-armor systems -- such as Javelin anti-tank weapons -- they said, adding that most of what is still in the pipeline are armored vehicles that take longer to refurbish. Those were expected to be ready for delivery in the coming months, with all PDA equipment previously on track for delivery by August 2025.

A steady flow of arms is still set to move from the U.S. to Ukraine for at least the next several years thanks to contracts Kyiv signed with private American companies for newly produced weapons.

Many -- if not most -- of those contracts have been paid. The Trump administration could still attempt to disrupt those shipments through the use of emergency authorities, but there is currently no indication it is trying to do so.

Exactly what equipment earmarked for Ukraine will now be frozen in place is not clear.

Among former President Joe Biden's final four PDA packages announced in December and January -- collectively worth some $3 billion -- were missiles and support equipment for Ukraine's U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, rockets for use by American-made HIMARS systems, artillery munitions and surface-to-air missiles for Ukrainian air defense batteries.

Malcolm Chalmers, the deputy director-general of the Royal United Services Institute think tank in the U.K., told ABC News that recent estimates indicate the U.S. share of all military hardware sent to the front has fallen to around 20%, with 25% coming from Europe and 55% domestically produced in Ukraine.

But the 20% accounted for by the U.S. "is the most lethal and important," Chalmers said. "Ukraine will not collapse -- they already experienced an aid cutoff last year. But the effect will be cumulative."

