Ukraine, Russia react to controversial US minerals sharing deal

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko pose after signing a deal that will give the U.S. preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and fund investment in Ukraine's reconstruction, in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2025.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko pose after signing a deal that will give the U.S. preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and fund investment in Ukraine's reconstruction, in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2025.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko pose after signing a deal that will give the U.S. preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and fund investment in Ukraine's reconstruction, in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2025.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko pose after signing a deal that will give the U.S. preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and fund investment in Ukraine's reconstruction, in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2025.

LONDON -- The U.S. and Ukrainian governments touted the signing of a controversial minerals sharing deal as a launchpad for expansive bilateral economic cooperation -- and as a signal of America's long-term investment in a free Ukraine.

American and Ukrainian representatives signed the accord in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday after months of tense negotiations, President Donald Trump long having framed the proposal as means to recoup more than $100 billion worth of aid given to Kyiv since Russia launched its invasion three years ago.

"This partnership allows the United States to invest alongside Ukraine to unlock Ukraine's growth assets, mobilize American talent, capital and governance standards that will improve Ukraine's investment climate and accelerate Ukraine's economic recovery," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a video announcing the deal.

The full details of the agreement are yet to be released, with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expected to present the deal to the Ukrainian parliament -- the Rada -- on Thursday. Shmyhal this week previewed some parts of the agreement, saying it would not undermine Ukraine's potential for accession to the European Union.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko pose after signing a deal that will give the U.S. preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and fund investment in Ukraine's reconstruction, in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2025. U.s. Department Of The Treasury/via Reuters

The deal will also need to be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament, members of which suggested on Thursday it was too early to fully evaluate the agreement.

"I don't know what we have signed," Oleksandr Merezhko, a lawmaker representing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party and the chair of the parliament's foreign affairs committee, told ABC News.

"Judging by the statement of the prime minister, it is better than the initial version," he added. "It seems like we have managed to dodge Trump's idea to turn the previously-provided U.S. military and material aid into Ukrainian debts."

The lawmaker suggested it was too early to say whether the deal represented a win for both Kyiv and Washington.

"It seems like Trump put pressure on us in an attempt to get a victory in his first 100 days in office," Merezhko said. "The devil is in the details. But politically there are upsides. First, we have improved relations with Trump for whom it's a win."

Other members of parliament suggested that ratification would not be immediate. "I would really like to see the final document of the agreement," lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote on Telegram.

Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak, meanwhile, suggested it may take until mid-May for the parliament to vote on the minerals agreement -- "and that's only if everything is submitted to the Rada on time," he wrote on Telegram.

In Russia, Dmitry Medvedev -- the former president and prime minister now serving as the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council -- framed the deal as a defeat for Kyiv.

"Trump has broken the Kyiv regime into paying for American aid with minerals," Medvedev -- who through Russia's invasion of Ukraine has become known for his hawkish statements -- wrote on Telegram. "Now they will have to pay for military supplies with the national wealth of a disappearing country," he wrote.

Nonetheless, Bessent said the agreement "clearly to Russian leadership that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine over the long term, it's time for this cruel and senseless war to end the killing must stop."

Bessent also said this deal was because of "President Trump's tireless efforts to secure a lasting peace."

ABC News' Oleksiy Pshemyskiy, Nataliia Popova and Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.