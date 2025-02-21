Ukraine working on new potential deal with US over mineral resources: Sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team is working on an updated agreement between Ukraine and the United States for Ukraine to agree to give the U.S. revenue from some of Ukraine's most valuable resources, a Ukrainian official told ABC News.

A U.S. official with knowledge of the negotiations said a new version of the deal between the two countries has been put on the table.

The document currently on the table is a work in progress after the Trump administration initially proposed Ukraine provide the U.S. government with 50% of the revenue from some of its key resources, including minerals, oil, gas and ports a week ago, according to a draft document reviewed by ABC News and a Ukrainian official familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump in Washington, Feb. 13, 2025 and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich, Feb. 15, 2025. Getty Images/AP

The proposal hanging between the two countries comes at a critical time in the U.S. and Ukraine's relationship under the Trump administration and an even more critical time in the almost three-year war since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's team was presented with the initial document with almost no warning when U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visited Kyiv on Feb. 12, prompting widespread criticism that the Trump administration was seeking to strong-arm the country into an exploitative deal, a Ukrainian official said. The purported original draft document, reviewed by ABC News, contained no mention of future security guarantees for Ukraine, suggesting the country should give up access to its resources as payback for the American aid already rendered.

That document was obtained by ABC News from a Ukrainian source.

After Zelenskyy refused to sign the initial deal, Trump escalated criticisms, calling him a "dictator" and questioning his legitimacy as Ukraine's leader, echoing talking points of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy has held his ground, both thanking the U.S. for continued support and saying that he believes Trump is living in a "disinformation space."

"I told them to show the security guarantees, and then we talk about the percentage. They said 50% and I replied NO. I can't sell the country off. I'm just a manager. Tomorrow, the country will have another manager, so I can't sell it. Besides, around 20% of resources are in Russia-occupied territory," Zelenskyy said during a press conference Wednesday.

During the meeting between Trump's Special Envoy to Ukraine, Russian Gen. Keith Kellogg and Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday, the two discussed the proposal again, a Ukrainian official said. After the meeting with Kellogg, Zelenskyy's team is now working on an updated agreement, a Ukrainian official told ABC News.

A proposed agreement

A couple of hours before Zelenskyy met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Kyiv on Feb. 12, a proposed agreement from the U.S. asking Ukraine to agree to give the U.S. 50% of the revenue from some of its most valuable natural resources was sent over. Zelenskyy and his team had almost no time to review the document, but they were asked to sign it during the meeting that day, a Ukrainian official told ABC News.

The official said Zelenskyy refused.

Zelenskyy was due to meet two days later with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich, Germany. But after Zelenskyy sent a revised proposal ahead of the meeting, Vance and Rubio threatened to cancel it, a Ukrainian official said. Zelenskyy's team asked them to read it first, the official said, and the meeting eventually went ahead. A U.S. official familiar with the discussions denied these details.

An alleged draft document, reviewed by ABC News, of the initial proposal from the U.S. government dated Feb. 7 requests the U.S. government receive "50% of the financial value received" by the government of Ukraine from "resources of Ukraine, including: mineral resources, oil and gas resources, ports" and "other infrastructure (as agreed)," the draft document states. A U.S. official familiar with the matter said these details align with the US's initial proposal to Ukraine.

The alleged draft document, at the top, states the U.S. "has provided significant financial and material support to Ukraine since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022."

"We won't confirm or deny terms of ongoing discussions. These discussions work best between the interested parties, not through the media," a White House official said when asked about the authenticity of the document.

Trump has since slammed Zelensky for not signing the deal, on Wednesday accusing the Ukrainian President of treating Treasury Secretary Bessent rudely during his visit, claiming without evidence that Zelensky had kept Bessent waiting because he was "sleeping."

Trump officials on Thursday also defended the deal and said the President was "frustrated" that Zelenskyy was refusing to agree to what they called a "historic opportunity."

"Look, President Trump is obviously very frustrated right now with President Zelenskyy. The fact that he hasn't come to the table, that he hasn't been willing to take this opportunity that we have offered. I think he eventually will get to that point, and I hope so very quickly." Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said Thursday at a White House briefing.

"There can be, in my view, nothing better, for Ukraine's future and for their security than to have the United States invested in their prosperity long term," Waltz said.

It was unclear what changes the Ukrainian side had proposed during their discussions with Kellogg on Thursday.