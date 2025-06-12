Scheduled talks would the the sixth between Washington and Tehran since April.

US-Iran nuclear talks to resume in Oman on Sunday

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA via Reuters

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during the 36th anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran, Iran June 4, 2025.

High-level talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program are scheduled to resume on Sunday in Oman, a local official said on Thursday.

"I am pleased to confirm the 6th round of Iran US talks will be held in Muscat this Sunday the 15th," Bad Albusaidi, the country's foreign minister said on social media.

The talks, which are the sixth round to be held since April, are aimed at finding an accord to replace a former agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which Trump withdrew the U.S. from during his first term.

Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, reacts upon arrival for the IAEA's Board of Governors meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria on June 9, 2025. Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday that the U.S. delegation was still planning to attend the talks, despite heightened tensions in the region.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, noted in a statement on Wednesday that Trump had said as he returned to office that Iran should not have nuclear weapons at all.

A woman walks past an anti-US mural near the former US embassy in Tehran on May 20, 2025. Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has since repeated that sentiment, saying earlier this month on social media that a potential agreement would "not allow any enrichment of uranium."

But Araghchi still seemed positive that a deal could be reached in which Iran would continue its enrichment program.

"As we resume talks on Sunday, it is clear that an agreement that can ensure the continued peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program is within reach -- and could be achieved rapidly," Araghchi said.

He described the continuation of the nuclear program as a "mutually beneficial outcome," saying the enrichment would be done "under the full supervision of the IAEA," the intergovernmental agency that helps oversee such facilities.

ABC News' Shannon K. Kingston and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.