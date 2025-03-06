The sailor is affiliated with a U.S. fleet in Yokosuka, the Navy told ABC News.

US Navy sailor indicted in Japan over deadly vehicle crash, Navy says

TOKYO -- A U.S. Navy sailor was indicted on Thursday in Japan on negligent driving charges related to a deadly vehicle crash, a Navy spokesperson said.

The sailor is affiliated with the U.S. Fleet Activities in Yokosuka, Japan, and was "involved in a motor-vehicle incident with a Japanese national on Sept. 18, 2024," Cmdr. Paul Macapagal, spokesperson for U.S. Naval Forces Japan, told ABC News in an emailed statement.

"It would be inappropriate to comment due to ongoing legal proceedings," Macapagal said.

The Navy did not identify the sailor by name, but local media and Stars and Stripes identified him as Jaden Llanos. The sailor has reportedly been held in U.S. custody since the crash.

The crash was reportedly near the Womble Gate at the naval base in Yokosuka. Tsubasa Ito, a 22-year-old motorcyclist, was killed in the crash, according to Stars and Stripes and TBS, a Japanese news outlet.