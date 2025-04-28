US strike kills dozens at Yemen migrant detention center, Yemeni officials say

The Yemen Civil Defense said at least 68 people were killed.

ByDavid Brennan and Helena Skinner
April 28, 2025, 5:05 AM

LONDON -- An American overnight airstrike in Yemen killed at least 68 people at a migrant detention center in the Saada Governorate, according to the country's Civil Defense organization.

Another 47 people were injured in the strike in the city of Saada, in the northwest of the country, the Yemen Civil Defense said in a statement posted to Telegram on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

