Vatican releases first photo of Pope Francis since his hospitalization

Pope Francis concelebrated mass, March 16, 2023, in his private chapel in his 10-floor apartment in Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

The Vatican press office released a photo of Pope Francis concelebrating Mass on Sunday in a private chapel of Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he continues to receive treatment.

The photo shows the 88-year-old pontiff seated in his wheelchair in front of an altar.

It is the first photo released of the pope since he entered the hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

The photo was taken in the private chapel of the pope's 10-floor apartment in Gemelli, according to the Holy See, the Vatican's press office.

It was unclear who concelebrated Mass with the pope. The Vatican press office said the pope had no visitors on Sunday.

The pope continued with respiratory and motor physiotherapy and "benefitted from it," according to the Vatican.

The pope also "did a bit of work" on Sunday, according to the Vatican.

Sunday marked the 31st day the pope has been in the hospital.

The Vatican press office previously released an audio recording of the pope made on March 6, which was broadcast that day at the start of the rosary held in St. Peter's Square.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you," the pope said in the recorded statement made in Spanish.