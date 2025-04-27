Francis is buried in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome.

Vatican release pictures of Pope Francis' tomb, as it opens for public viewing

A view of the tomb of Pope Francis, who was buried on Saturday, April 26, in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, in a photo released on Sunday, April 27, 2025, by Vatican Media.

LONDON and ROME -- The Vatican released photos of the tomb of Pope Francis, who was buried on Saturday in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome.

The release came Sunday morning, as the tomb opened for public viewing. All the cardinals in Rome, including the ones visiting for Francis' funeral, are expected to visit the tomb to pay their respects on Sunday afternoon, according to the Vatican.

The cardinals are expected to pass through the Holy Door, visit the tomb, then proceed to the chapel where the Salus Populi Romani, an image of the Virgin Mary, is displayed.

Francis reportedly would pray before that Byzantine-style icon of the Madonna before and after each of his foreign trips during his 12 years as pope.

Faithful line up to pay their respects to the tomb of Pope Francis inside St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Sunday, April 27, 2025. Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

Francis, who died last Monday at the age of 88, became on Saturday the first pope to be buried outside the Vatican in over a century. He was the first to be buried at St. Mary Major in more than 300 years.