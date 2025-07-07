What 1 Israeli family wants from Trump, Netanyahu meeting

Moshe Lavi, brother-in-law of hostage Omri Miran, says that a “viable agreement” with Hamas must include the release of all hostages.

July 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live