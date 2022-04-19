At least 100 Ukrainians have been evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

Ukraine and Russia coordinated a temporary cease-fire to rescue some Ukrainian civilians from a Mariupol steel plant. Russian forces resumed shelling in the area after the evacuation.

