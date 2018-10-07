All 12 boys and their coach rescued from Thai cave

More
Members of the "Wild Boars" soccer team and their coach were taken to the hospital for treatment after more than two weeks trapped in a flooded cave.
32:16 | 07/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for All 12 boys and their coach rescued from Thai cave

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56480204,"title":"All 12 boys and their coach rescued from Thai cave","duration":"32:16","description":"Members of the \"Wild Boars\" soccer team and their coach were taken to the hospital for treatment after more than two weeks trapped in a flooded cave.","url":"/International/video/12-boys-coach-rescued-thai-cave-56480204","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.